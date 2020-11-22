Man and 6-month-old die in two vehicle crash including two other pedestrians

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police have confirmed that a man and a 6-month old have died after a two vehicle crash that also hit four pedestrians on Friday night on S. 12th Avenue and W. Bilby Road.

37-year-old Anthony T. Leyvas and 6-month-old Xander Layvas were pronounced dead on the scene.

The two drivers involved in the crash were treated at the scene with one suffering minor injuries. DUI Officers determined that both were not under the influence at the time of the collision.

The two other pedestrians were transported to the hospital for their injuries.