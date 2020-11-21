Tucson Police investigate westside homicide

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police have reported that they are investigating a murder that took place Friday morning just before 6am at the intersection of N. Camino Santiago and W. Calle Mecedora.

Upon arrival, officers identified 30-year old Morgan Tyler Brown with obvious signs of trauma and Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident you can leave an anonymous tip at 8-8 Crime.