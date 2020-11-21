Skip to Content

Tucson Police investigate westside homicide

New
2:06 pm Breaking NewsLocal NewsTop Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police have reported that they are investigating a murder that took place Friday morning just before 6am at the intersection of N. Camino Santiago and W. Calle Mecedora.

Upon arrival, officers identified 30-year old Morgan Tyler Brown with obvious signs of trauma and Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident you can leave an anonymous tip at 8-8 Crime.

Author Profile Photo

David Skinner

Weekend Producer and Social Media for KVOA-TV. Graduate of the University of Arizona.

Related Articles

Skip to content