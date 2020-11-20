State health experts are warning that Arizona could be facing a major crisis in the coming months

PHOENIX - The Center for Disease Control is warning Americans to stay home during the holidays, after more than 250,000 people have died from COVID-19. In Arizona, the virus is surging. Thursday the Arizona Department of Public Health reported more than 4,100 new cases which is the highest number of cases in one day since mid-July.

These sobering numbers come just a day after Governor Doug Ducey held his first press conference in nearly three weeks with no announcement of a statewide mask mandate or new mitigations to slow the spread.

The Governor's indecision quickly garnered widespread criticism from community leaders for not doing enough. Modeling from both the ASU Biodesign Institute and the University of Arizona Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health warn of dire days ahead if current COVID-19 trends remain constant.

"The numbers across the country are terrible but none the less this is our home and we need to do something about it," said Executive Director for ASU Biodesign Institute Dr. Joshua LaBaer.

Since last week, Arizona hospitals have seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 patients. The graphs below show the numbers of patients in hospital beds climbing 32% with patients in ICU beds up 29% and patients on ventilators up 26% with researchers concerned they will soon become overwhelmed with new cases.

"Right now 1 in 4 ICU beds is a COVID case. Roughly 1 in 5 beds in the hospital is a COVID case, those are big numbers and when any single illness occupies that big a fraction of anything that's a concern," said Dr. LaBaer.

"We do communication with our hospitals weekly, and there is certainly a concern if we continue with trends at this rate there will be staffing shortages," said Maricopa County Director of Public Health Marcy Flanagan. "When our hospital systems become overwhelmed we will have to do additional efforts statewide to relieve the pressure."

Maricopa County Public Health officials have seen a nearly 200% increase in the new weekly average of cases. Last month the 7-day average was under 500 per week, that number now around 1,500.

