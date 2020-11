TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson police are asking for your help in finding Mary Connor, 69, who went missing Thursday afternoon.

According to officers, Connor went missing Thursday near North Tucson Boulevard and Grant Road.

She is five feet six inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white long sleeve striped shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information on her location is urged to call 911.