Sun Tran adds 15 new environmentally friendly buses to fleet

TUCSON (KVOA) - Sun Tran is adding new buses to its fleet that are designed to improve air quality. It says it introduced 15 new buses into its fixed-route service in November. The buses utilize Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to improve air quality, according to a news release Thursday

The 40-ft. GILLIG CNG buses produce lower emissions than standard fueled vehicles and older CNG vehicles, helping improve air quality in the community, Sun Tran said. The new buses replaced older biodiesel fueled buses, putting the average fleet age to 7.7 years, according to the release.

“These new CNG buses maintain Sun Tran’s commitment to utilize clean fuel technology in a cost-effective manner,” said General Manager of Sun Tran, Steve Spade. “As we continue to test the first electric bus in Tucson, the CNG buses allow Sun Tran to further reduce emissions and improve air quality.”

Sun Van said it recently put into service 21 new Ford E-Series Cutaway Vans into its paratransit fleet. The new vehicles replace aging vans to improve the overall safety and reliability of service to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) passengers. The company also said on December 1, 21 more E-Series Cutaway Vans will go into revenue service, decreasing the average fleet age to 2.36 years.

Sun Tran said each 22-foot vehicle can accommodate nine passengers and features a longer wheelbase of 138 in. than current Sun Van vehicle models. The longer wheelbase it said increases floor space inside the vehicle, allowing better maneuverability into the wheelchair securement area for passengers.

“Sun Van is pleased to introduce these latest vehicles into our fleet,” said Assistant General Manager of Sun Van, Shawn Mangan. “By investing in new vehicles, our passengers can count on a safe, reliable and high-quality ride.”

Sun Tran said 100 percent of its fleet has utilized clean fuel technology since 2006. The current breakdown of Sun Tran’s fleet, and which fuel type each bus is using consists of the following: 128 B5 biodiesel; 83 Compressed Natural Gas; 11 Hybrid-electric/biodiesel; and 1 Electric, according to Sun Tran.

Looking ahead Sun Tran said in early 2021, it will receive five additional electric buses to add to its fleet. With a fleet of 106 ADA-accessible vehicles, Sun Van provides paratransit services to ADA-eligible residents throughout the City of Tucson.