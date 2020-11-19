Closed for over two years, Rancho Vistoso golf course may have new life

ORO VALLEY (KVOA) - After being closed for two and a half years, Rancho Vistoso golf course may finally have a new future.

The Oro Valley city council voted unanimously to move forward with a plan for the town to buy the more than 200 acres of land.

The council voted to work towards an agreement to buy this land at fair market value from Rompsen Investment Corporation, who currently owns the land, providing some much needed clarity for those homeowners who are being directly affected.

With the uncertainty regarding what could have happened with the unused land homeowners say their property values are being affected. It is even hurting their ability to sell their homes.

"The uncertainty of the golf course has caused buyers to not make offers due to the fact that they don't know what's gonna happen," said Donna Crawford, a resident whose home is next to the former golf course.

Crawford says her home has been on the market for 90 days and 10 different buyers have declined because of the issue.

Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield put forth a motion Wednesday night for the town to work towards buying the land from Rompsen Investment Corporation in what would likely be a multi-million dollar deal.

"I think it's been evident by the community that there's been significant interest in contributing towards the purchase of this property going into the future," said Winfield.

The town would enlist community support as well as grants to help raise the funds for the purchase so the burden doesn't fall completely on taxpayers.

Residents want this to remain an open space, the plan moving forward would focus on turning the former golf course into a usable space. Including making it into a trail for residents to enjoy.

"There's a jewel right in my backyard and it needs to stay a jewel, it needs to stay open space, it needs to stay a nature preserve," said Crawford.

The plan is to have a deal done by April 1st of next year.