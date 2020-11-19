Are you an Oro Valley resident? The town needs your input.

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) – The Town of Oro Valley is currently in the process of developing a 10-year master plan for their parks and rec system. And, they want your opinion.

Included in this plan will be an updated plan on each of the 5 facilities that Oro Valley Parks and Rec already own. They presented their concepts to the advisory board on Tuesday night.

But now, they placed each of those plans online and want to hear what you think of them.

So, are you a frequent user at one of Oro Valley's parks and/or facilities? What did the town miss? What are they on target for? It's your time to speak up.



"The more Oro Valley residents that contribute and give us information, the better final project that we'll have for them," said Oro Valley Parks & Recreation Director Kristy Diaz-Trahan. "This is really the roadmap for funding for the next 10 years."

Once the town collects all of this feedback, the feedback will be presented to the parks and rec advisory board on Jan. 19.



Oro Valley has roughly 45,000 residents. The deadline for each of those residents to give their input is Dec. 18. For more information, click here.