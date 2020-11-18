TPD searching for vulnerable missing adult

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department officers need your help locating Willie Robinson, 57, who went missing Wednesday morning.

Officers report that Robinson has been missing since 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning and was last seen at his home at 226 N. Avenida El Capitan.

Robinson is six feet four inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, brown jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Robinson's location is urged to call 911.