New bird experience open at Desert Museum

TUCSON (KVOA) - A new guest experience has opened at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. Last week the museum said it launched a brand-new feature at the museum, Avian Adventures.

The Museum said the “unique” bird program has already raised more than $11,000 for the Museum in less than a week, which has been critical following a three-month closure during the summer.

“I am excited about this program because we always get questions about how we train our birds and how it feels to have one land on your glove,” said Brenda King, Curator of Animal Experiences. “We are now able to provide our guests with the opportunity to experience this for themselves.”

The museum said the adventure begins with an exclusive opportunity to meet special birds that are not currently flying in the Desert Museum’s popular Raptor Free Flight program. The best part it says is guests will have the opportunity to have a bird fly to their glove for a special photo opportunity. Visitors will also be given VIP access to interact and ask questions with Raptor Free Flight trainers in an intimate setting.

“If you’ve ever watched our Raptor Free Flight Trainers with awe and wonder what it’s like to be one of them, this is your chance,” said Kat Rumbley, Marketing & Group Sales Manager. “This is a special experience that gives you a glimpse into the minds of our staff and our avian friends.”

According to the museum, Avian Adventures is currently running on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 1 p.m. Each session can only have up to six people. The program is $125 per person (8 years or older) and reservations and closed-toed shoes are required. It says that sessions have been selling out. The muesuem encourages to reserve their spot at desertmuseum.org.