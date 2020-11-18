Despite urgent calls from local leaders, Gov. Ducey remains resistant to statewide mask mandate

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey still chooses not to implement a statewide mask mandate.

Tucson and Pima County have had such a mandate in place since June.

As COVID-19 cases surge there are now renewed calls for Gov. Ducey to take more action.

At a news conference Wednesday the governor said masks work.

Gov. Ducey said 90 percent of Arizona is under a local mask mandate.

“And we’ve seen a lot of success with it at the local level where there is local buy-in and local leadership,” Ducey said. “And what I want to avoid is some of the division and politics that have happened around this issue.”

The state reported more than 3,200 new Coronavirus cases Wednesday.

In a tweet, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero called on the governor to implement a statewide mask mandate and set a smaller occupancy limit on gatherings indoors.

Romero also would like to see a 14-day self-quarantine for out of state travelers.

Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said Wednesday the news is sobering as our case count continues to increase.

“We are now encouraging you to wear a mask inside if you are with people that are not members of your household,” she said. “So, if you go to a social gathering, please wear a mask while you are there.”

In his news conference, Ducey said some states with mask mandates are seeing worse numbers and higher COVID positivity rates.

“The decisions that I’ve made have been ones that I think would improve the situation and have more people wearing a mask,” Ducey said. “If I thought as you suggested that there was a magic wand or a silver bullet, I would seize it. But, I don’t think that’s the case. I don’t think that’s where the evidence is.”