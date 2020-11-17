TUSD stays remote with some teachers fearing the return to the classroom

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Since the pandemic, the TUSD Governing Board has proceeded with caution.

Just earlier this month Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo announced that they wouldn't open the district to a hybrid model until January. Even with the precautionary measures some teachers are still concerned that they'll be forced back into the classroom when the district decides to return.

During the TUSD's Governing Board meeting on Tuesday, one teacher voiced her concerns during the call to the audience.

Kim Gimblet, a teacher with the district for over 18 years, voiced her concerns and offered her resignation, saying in part:

"Teachers have been thankful that the board decided not to go back until January but lack of long-range planning for those of us can't go back has not been communicated the stress is unbearable TUSD can assign teachers to online teaching this has been done around the globe. My husband has high-risk factors that make my return un-safe."

In her letter to the board, she also said hoped they would not accept her resignation and instead offer teachers the option to stay teaching online.

Towards the end of Tuesday's meeting Dr. Trujillo did acknowledge that many teachers would like the district to give them an option for staying fully remote and that they we're looking into the matter.

We reached out to the district regarding their policies on allowing teachers to choose and are waiting for their response.