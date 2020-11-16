UArizona says they will not mandate COVID-19 for all students

TUCSON (KVOA) - Mandatory testing at the University of Arizona has been a hot topic. University President Robert Robbins said they pan to mandate COVID-19 testing for everyone. Then last week, the University made the decision not to test every student.

The word used to describe the mandate was "unconstitutional." Monday Nov. 16, President Robbins and vice President Jon Dudas wanted to clear things up and explain why they will not test every person. Officials told News 4 Tucson, the decision comes down to ethics.

News 4 Tucson asked the University of Arizona, "will you mandate a COVID-19 test for students who live off campus, but choose to use campus facilities, like the Rec or the University Bookstore?



"I think where we have been focused the most is keeping and protecting the faculty, teaching assistant and staff," Robbins said. "I think it's a good point, but I think we are trying to aggress many issues and in the classroom is the concern."

In short, the answer is no. The University will not test off-campus students who use on campus facilities. Dudas said the decision is not a simple one.



"We have privacy concerns, we have logical concerns, we have cultural concerns, and constitutional concerns," Dudas said.

News 4 Tucson asked Dudas the same question, "why won't the University mandate a COVID-19 test for off-campus students who choose to use on-campus facilities?"



"In terms of requiring, think of us as a jurisdiction," Dudas said. "So for instance, someone raised why don't you ask everyone who gets a coffee to get a test? Well, that is not something that state does the city does, the county does."