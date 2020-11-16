Pima County Health Department purchases freezers in anticipation of COVID-19 vaccine

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Companies like Pfizer and Moderna are working to race out a COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, local health officials are preparing for how they can implement a wide-scale distribution system.

"We are in full planning mode for the eventuality of the COVID vaccine," Louie Valenzuela Preparedness Manager at Pima County Health Department said. "Anywhere from the reception of the vaccine into our storage location and how we're going to manage it and make sure it's temperature-controlled and safe."

Valenzuela says Pima County has already purchased freezers in order to store Pfizer's vaccine that needs to be stored in ultra-low temperatures. They're hoping to be able to have enough storage for 100,000 vaccines at any time.

"We just don't want to be caught off guard, we have all of our ducks in a row to receive, whether it's the Pfizer vaccine or others coming down the pike and that we have the ability and the capacity to store it and move it appropriately,"

The Pima County Health Department is also working with other agencies to plan for a vaccine roll-out.

We reached out to Banner Health officials who provided us with a statement:

"Banner Health has worked diligently in recent months to prepare for the possible distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine. We have a plan in place and meet regularly with local health officials about vaccine distribution. It is still unclear when a vaccine would be approved for use or be distributed. Banner Health will independently validate the safety and efficacy of the vaccine before it is administered. We will not make vaccines mandatory for team members initially, nor will we eliminate requirements in our facilities for masking, social distancing and other safety protocols. "We see the vaccine as one additional layer of protection. It's not a replacement for the safety measures we've perfected at our facilities,'' said Dr. Marjorie Bessel, chief clinical officer for Banner Health.

News 4 Tucson also reached out to FedEx on shipping vaccinations. They provided the following statement.

"As healthcare companies develop and prepare to distribute vaccines against COVID-19, we recognize that shipping COVID-19 vaccines is complex and critical work with many moving parts. FedEx is working closely with the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services (HHS), U.S. Dept. of Defense (DoD), and our healthcare customers on vaccine distribution plans as a part of HHS’ Operation Warp Speed. We are confident in our strong relationships with our healthcare distribution customers as we work through the preparation and prioritization of these deliveries. The FedEx network is well positioned to handle these shipments with our temperature-control solutions, real-time monitoring capabilities and a dedicated healthcare team to support the customs brokerage and express transportation of vaccines and bioscience shipments around the world. Our healthcare team is well-versed in the transportation and handling of vaccine shipments. For more than a decade we have shipped flu vaccines each flu season. With the largest cargo fleet of airplanes, FedEx Express has the flexibility and customized solutions, including charter flights, refrigerator trucks and trailers, warehousing, thermal blankets, and temperature-controlled containers, to help safely move temperature sensitive shipments, such as vaccines and other bioscience shipments, around the world. Over the past three years, we have added more than 10 secure cold chain facilities across our global network. At present we have more than 90 cold chain facilities across the Americas, Asia, Australia and Europe and plan to open additional facilities in coming years. To complement our existing cold chain capabilities in support of the vaccine distribution, we have added ultra-cold freezers, and enhanced our freezer and refrigerator capacity at strategic locations throughout the country over the past several months. Working with the FAA, FedEx has significantly increased our capability to carry dry ice aboard our cargo aircraft, allowing us to service more healthcare shippers. On average, we now transport approximately 500,000 dry ice shipments a month. In addition to the vaccines themselves, FedEx is also working closely with the healthcare industry to transport other supplies critical to the distribution of vaccines such as vials, syringes, and personal protective equipment."

When the vaccine does become available it will be offered first to health care workers and those with pre-existing conditions, according to state health officials.

For now it's a waiting game to see what company will roll out the most effective vaccine the soonest.