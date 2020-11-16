Fixes in the Foothills: Sunrise/Skyline project to start Monday

TUCSON (KVOA) – Pima County Transportation is starting improvements at a very busy section of the Foothills Monday. And, the big thing to know is that they are going to try and keep all lanes open and free-flowing during the project.

The project is safety driven and was decided after Pima County Transportation reviewed the intersection.

If you're familiar with the area, they are concerned about what they call the "free-flowing" right turn at the intersection. This is if you're driving west and coming from the eastern section of Skyline Drive.

So, they're going to change that up a bit.

Skyline Drive carries an average of about 9,000 cars a day. Sunrise Drive carries about 35,000.

"The project is basically to modify the intersection so we don't have the free flow right. Because it's odd. You have to turn your head to see what's going on with traffic," said Paul Benett of Pima County Transportation.

The project will cost around $600,000 with $400,000 of that money being grant-funded. It should take about 4 months to be completed.

For more information, visit Skyline Drive at Sunrise Drive Intersection Improvements