Despite rising COVID-19 cases, TMC wants schools open

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Medical Center sent out a letter to superintendents in the Tucson area asking them to keep in-person schooling options open for elementary school children.

They say having fewer schools open hurts their ability to care for patients in their hospital.

Judy Rich, the president and CEO of TMC, said in the letter that contact tracing has shown when elementary schools have cases it has happened outside of the school and not so much within classrooms.

With an increase in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, the Pima County health department says they still support schools abilities to offer hybrid schooling options for their students.

"Schools have been doing a great job at preventing the spread of COVID-19 where they can. Students are wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart practicing physical distancing on campuses," said Brian Eller, Pima County Health Department.

At TMC they believe that at the elementary level it can be contained. Children in that age range are generally compliant with rules and regulations such as wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands which has led to a lower transmission rate.

"We have to make decisions based on the information that we have now. The information and the research we have now indicates that there can be a safe hybrid approach to elementary education," said Julia Strange, Vice President of Community Benefits, TMC.

The medical center says that much of their own staff are working mothers and fathers and when schools are closed,

"Those essential healthcare workers are electing and understandably, to remain home with their elementary school children," said Strange.

That leaves them short-staffed in the hospital where patients need them.

Pima county says parents and guardians play the biggest role in keeping schools open.

"Social gatherings are the biggest threat to school and community health. Please don't participate in team meals, parties or other activities where mask use and physical distancing are not followed," said Eller.

The decision on whether or not to offer hybrid schooling options continues to be up to each individual district.