ORO VALLEY (KVOA) - The Oro Valley Police Department have tweeted out that Donovan Young is missing and they are in need of the public's help in order to find him.

Police are looking for him in the Oracle and Greenock area.

You will see activity in the area of Oracle & Greenock which is our incident command for the missing child. Search & Rescue, K9, drone & other resources are being deployed to look for Donovan Young. We ask that you please keep looking for him & call 911. pic.twitter.com/Nqn4Az47JS — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) November 15, 2020

We will update this article as information comes in.