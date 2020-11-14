Quiet streets during first UArizona gameday of the year

TUCSON (KVOA) - Saturday, Nov. 14, the University of Arizona kicked off its football season at a home game against the USC Trojans.

Delmar Grijalva said he's the ultimate wildcat fan and has been bleeding blue and red for quite some time.

"Pretty much all of my life," Grijalva said. "As long as I can remember."

Saturday Nov. 14, Grijalva is decked out in Arizona far gear, but normally he is over-the-top.



"I dress up as Darth Vader and I got a red and blue Darth Vadar mask and I go up to the tailgaters and get everyone hyped up before the game," Grijalva said.

Instead of at a tailgate this year, you can find Grijalva at O'Malleys on 4th Avenue. O'Malleys has multiple empty tables and chairs. In a statement to News 4 Tucson, Manny Vasquez, the Manger of O'Malleys told News 4 Tucson, business is much slower.



O'Malley's is not the only bar feeling this hit. Across the street at Boxyard, Manger Raxon Cho said it's hard to predict how business is going to be.

"With a day like today with the first game day after the first one was cancelled we were expecting a super busy or super slow, this is pretty slow Saturday," Cho said.

While it might not feel like a normal game day, Grijalva said he's trying to find the positives.