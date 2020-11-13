N4T Investigators: Truck Trouble

TUCSON (KVOA)- A big rig company that put down roots in Arizona two years ago could be in legal trouble and its trouble could end up costing you.

Arizona gave Nikola Motor Company more than $1 million of taxpayer-funded incentives to come to our state. But allegations made against the company by an investor group are prompting a U.S. Department of Justice Investigation and your taxpayer dollars could be on the line.

High-tech, hydrogen-powered big rigs are made by Nikola Motor Company. The company, headquartered in Phoenix, has more than 400 employees.

According to the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA), the state offered Nikola a total of more than $4.8 million in incentives to put its headquarters here and $1.2 million have already been paid out.

In September, an investor group, Hindenburg Research published a report about the company.

In the report, it called Nikola, “an intricate fraud built on dozens of lies.” It alleges a semi shown in a promotional video was, "an elaborate ruse..." and "Nikola had the truck towed to the top of a hill on a remote stretch of road and simply filmed it rolling down the hill."

Nikola acknowledged the Hindenburg Research report as shown here in its recent quarterly report to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which said in part, "... The company and five of its officers and employees received subpoenas from the SEC as part of a fact-finding inquiry related to aspects of the company's business as well as certain matters described in a report issued on September 10, 2020 by Hindenburg Research... "

The News 4 Tucson Investigators reached out to Nikola and asked how the investigation may impact Nikola's operations in Arizona and if the company denies the allegations.

A Nikola spokesperson replied, "Sorry, we are not going to comment on this topic."

However, on its website, the company calls the report "false" and "defamatory."

The statement also said in part, "...The Hindenburg Report, and the opportunistic timing of its publication shortly after announcement of Nikola's partnership with General Motors Co. And the resulting positive share price reaction, was designed to provide a false impression to investors and to negatively manipulate the market in order to financially benefit short sellers, including Hindenburg itself." and, "Nikola intends to fully cooperate with the sec regarding its inquiry into these matters."

Despite the allegations, an ACA spokesperson said, "Nikola has outperformed expectations and has been a great corporate citizen in Arizona to date. As you know, in addition to their manufacturing facility which is now under construction in Coolidge, Nikola has established its corporate headquarters and R&D innovation center in Phoenix which has been operational for over a year. Currently, Nikola employs nearly 400 Arizonans. To date, Nikola has received $1 million of the $3.5 million Arizona Competes Fund grant it is eligible for. In addition, Nikola has been reimbursed $192,460 of the $1.3 million Job Training grant it applied for. It's important to note, all of the ACA financial programs are performance-based."

Taxpayers are hoping Nikola continues being a good corporate citizen. If not, we may never get a return on our incentives investment.

We will continue to follow the U.S. Department of Justice's investigation and will bring you the latest as we learn more.

