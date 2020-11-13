Judge further dismisses Trump Campaign lawsuit for review of local Arizona races

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The President Trump Campaign's final leg of a lawsuit seeking a review of ballots in Arizona's 2020 election has been dismissed.

Friday afternoon, Arizona Superior Court Judge Daniel Kiley dismissed the remaining piece of the lawsuit, looking for a review of the Arizona Senate District 28 and Maricopa County Board of Supervisors races. Judge Kiley made his decision quickly after the Campaign's legal team made it clear they no longer see the litigation being able to make a difference in the races.

The lawsuit made claims of some voters being confused about their ballots after an electronic tabulating device showed an "overvote." The lawsuit states that some voters were "wrongfully" told by poll workers to hit a green button that discarded their votes. The lawsuit stated the votes should have been physically reviewed.

During a hearing Thursday, the Trump Campaign's legal team stated there were less than 1,000 of these disputed ballots for all contested elections in the State.

A lawsuit with the same allegations focused on the presidential election was dismissed after the Campaign also conceded the margin of victory was to great to overcome.

Arizona has until November 30th to certify its election results.