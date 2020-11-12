Rise in COVID-19 cases closes school doors once again

TUCSON (KVOA) - With COVID-19 cases on the rise once again, some school districts are switching back to fully online learning.

Districts like Sunnyside, Nogales and Tucson unified school districts have made the decision to revert to online schooling. But there are still some who are sticking with a hybrid model. That decision is up to each individual district.

Pima County Superintendent Dustin Williams says deciding whether or not a school or district should be online or hybrid depends on the situation they are in.

"Schools are becoming their own little bubbles because COVID is so diverse and it affects people in a different way," Williams said. "Schools are looked at a case-by-case basis."

In Sahuarita, their district has not decided to go fully remote. Instead they are sticking with a hybrid model. Parents say the hybrid model has helped their children tremendously since they've been able to go back.

"When they were online completely, it wasn't working for them. They were lost. They were having a hard time," said Maria Medrano-Phillips, parent of Sahuarita students."There was a lot of submitting work, without actually doing the work."

Districts such as Nogales decided to go back to remote learning weeks ago, just one week into their hybrid-learning structure where only between 40-45 percent of students were actually going back.

"I received feedback from our teachers, from our school community, supporting the decision as well as from parents," said Nogales Superintendent Fernando Parra.

Santa Cruz County's latest data shows a 12.5 percent positive rate, another reason why the decision was made.

As a full-time working mother, Maria said she hopes her children's school does not go remote. She takes her kids to get tested every two weeks and she's confident their school's COVID-19 practices can keep her and her family safe.

"There is a concern that they might contract it from somebody, but I feel that the school has done a really good job to minimize that," said Medrano-Phillips.

Tucson Unified School District said their decision to remain online is because they don't feel comfortable putting thousands back in a school during what could be peak transmission.