Reid Park Zoo welcomes new endangered species

TUCSON (KVOA) - There’s a new species calling Tucson home, not in the wild but in the confines of Reid Park Zoo. The Zoo announced Thursday it has added African wild dogs to its habitat.

The species native habitat is in Savannah and open arid areas of Africa. The Zoo said the species is recognizable by the unique mottled coloration on their body and their giant ears. It says the wild dogs live in packs, working together to hunt, avoid predators, and raise their families.

According to a news release, the Zoo’s four African wild dogs are an all-female pack and a subset of a pack from the Oregon Zoo. Their names are Grommie (short for Grommet), Cricket, Terra (short for Terracotta), and Sandy. The dogs are siblings and celebrated their second birthday on November 11.

“We are excited to share this new species with our guests and hope they will have an opportunity to watch them play. They all have distinct markings and we hope our frequent visitors will soon be able to distinguish each one from the other,” said Dr. Sue Tygielski, Director of Zoo Operations.



The Zoo said the wild dogs will be one of the first animals guests see during their visits to the Zoo, as the African Wild Dog habitat is just to the left of the entrance. The pack will have the ability to come and go from their habitat to their behind-the-scenes space as they become comfortable in their new home.

They will need some time to adjust to the new environment but also to the new order, according to the release. The most dominant dog, Grommie, has never led a pack before and will need time to adjust to her new alpha role.



According to the Zoo, African wild dogs are sometimes known as painted dogs or Cape hunting dogs. They are one of the world’s most endangered mammals due to human activities resulting in habitat loss, being caught in snare traps, and catching diseases spread by domestic dogs.