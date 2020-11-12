Limited number of fans allowed in stadium for UA Football season

TUCSON (KVOA)- As the wildcat community gears up for the University of Arizona’s football season kickoff this weekend, only some fans will be allowed in the stadium.

UA Athletics Director Dave Heekee tweeted Thursday that a limited number of friends and family members of Arizona football and visiting teams will be in the stands.

Heeke says health and safety is the departments top priority.

The Wildcats face off with the University of Southern California this Saturday.