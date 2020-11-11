Man in custody after firing weapon on school property

TUCSON (KVOA) - Last Friday a man fired his weapon on school property at Khalsa Montessori Charter. People living in the area were told to leave their homes and the school was placed on lockdown.

The man eventually surrendered however, several cars were damaged.

It was a terrifying scene for teachers at the school where they watched a man shoot their vehicles right outside their classroom windows.

Signs of support for the teachers affected now adorn the gates of the school after Friday's events. Three vehicles were damaged and now the teachers who own them have hired a lawyer to represent them.

"There's obviously great concern because this was a shooting, with multiple shots fired at a school, in a residential area," said Louis Fidel, the attorney representing the teachers.

The man who fired the gun is behind bars. He has been identified as 73-year-old Christopher Cardot.

Cardot has 14 felonies and is in custody on a $25,000 bond.

After he was arrested, Cardot's home was inspected and condemned, signs on the property show that it was deemed unlivable.

The school fully supports their teachers and say they're grateful nobody was harmed.

"They're doing ok, you know they're getting a lot of support from the school community, the neighborhood, from the extended community," said Nirvair Khalsa, Principal of Khalsa Montessori, when asked how the teachers are doing.

The school is still teaching virtually so no kids were on campus at the time, but teachers and staff were present, causing concern for what could have happened.

"Their ultimate hope is to feel safe in the place where they work, in the place where they teach kids," said Fidel.

Right now the county attorney's office will review the investigation to determine if they will pursue felony criminal charges.