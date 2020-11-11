It’s Veterans Day. Here’s what’s happening in our area to recognize America’s heroes.

TUCSON (KVOA) – Wednesday is Veterans Day and while the annual Veterans Day Parade has been canceled, organizations and businesses across southern Arizona are doing all they can to extend a thank you to those who have served our country.

VFW Post 549 will be having a free veteran's breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday to recognize the ones who fought for us.

This is just one of the events occurring here in southern Arizona.

Others include Harkins Theatres, giving free movie tickets to vets.

The playing of taps at 11 a.m. all across our area (organized by the Arizona Symphonic Winds), a luncheon by the Oro Valley Veterans Club. Click here for more details.

Post 549 is located at 8424 E. Old Spanish Trail. If you attend their event, the VFW is requiring social distancing and masks due to COVID-19. They're expecting to feed around 100 or so veterans but also told News 4 Tucson that if they have to go get more food, they're happy to make that happen.

"Right now, everybody is constantly worrying about what the future. And sure, everybody worries about the future," said VFW Post 549 Commander Ray Gerving. "But, some of us have to just keep remembering the past. As long as we remember the past, we'll be able to go forward."

The annual Tucson Veterans Day Parade was canceled this year due to the pandemic, so it's even more important for these organizations and businesses to make sure our veterans know how much they are appreciated.

