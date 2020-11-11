BBB Tip: Travel safe this holiday season

(KVOA) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) released travel tips for people hoping to fly this holiday season.

The BBB said according to data from Airlines for America, airlines in the United States were serving only about a third as many passengers as they did a year before, and although many of them are offering enticing deals to fly, it is costing the carriers billions just to stay afloat.

When looking for the best fare available, the BBB said to read the details required by the carrier to travel safely and review CDC guidelines.

Before clicking the button to buy tickets, BBB recommends the following: