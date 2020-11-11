BBB Tip: Travel safe this holiday season
(KVOA) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) released travel tips for people hoping to fly this holiday season.
The BBB said according to data from Airlines for America, airlines in the United States were serving only about a third as many passengers as they did a year before, and although many of them are offering enticing deals to fly, it is costing the carriers billions just to stay afloat.
When looking for the best fare available, the BBB said to read the details required by the carrier to travel safely and review CDC guidelines.
Before clicking the button to buy tickets, BBB recommends the following:
- Make certain everyone who is traveling has the appropriate ID. The deadline for the TSA-required Real ID has been delayed to October 1, 2021; however, make sure parties traveling together have a current compliant ID as required by each state.
- Read all cancellation policies carefully. Not all situations, including a pandemic, require a full refund of the ticket value and fees. Each online travel agency, airline and broker is different.
- Book tickets only after reviewing travel restrictions. Save time and stress by reading the updated status of restrictions on the Centers for Disease Control website.
- Consider trip insurance. Have a complete understanding of what the policy does and does not cover.
- Be an informed traveler. Refer to the Department of Transportation website for details on consumer issues, filing complaints and other aviation information.