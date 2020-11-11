Arizona’s changing political landscape

TUCSON (KVOA) - If President-elect Joe Biden’s narrow lead over President Donald Trump holds here in this part of the desert, it will be the first time in 24 years Arizona voters support a Democrat for president.

The state is about to have two sitting Democratic U.S. senators serving together at the same time for the first time in 67 years.

As the sun sets on another night of ballot counting, the political landscape in Arizona, once a solid shade of red, is turning blue.

“What we’re seeing in 2020 is not an anomaly,” UA Government and Public Policy professor Samara Klar said. “It’s really the natural progression of trends over the last 10 years or so.”

Klar said demographic changes over the last decade have favored Democrats.

“Larger proportions of the electorate here in Arizona who are Latino, who are college-educated, who are living in the cities,” she said. “One thing I’ve already noticed looking at the data coming in from 2020, is the counties where Biden improved over Hillary Clinton’s margin in 2016, are also the counties that have increased the most in terms of population.”

Pima County Democratic Party Chair, Alison Jones, was elected in the fall of 2018 when Kyrsten Sinema became the first Democrat elected to Senate from Arizona in three decades.

Jones recalls shortly after getting the job she was called into Phoenix to meet the higher-ups.

“And they basically said we are now a battleground,” she said. “And we do expect that in 2020, we will flip this state and they meant it.”

Currently, President-elect Biden leads President Trump statewide by 11,635 votes thanks to Independents and crossover support from some Republicans. Jones argues as much as Arizona voters enjoy party politics they value something more.

“Democracy and fairness and the Democratic process,” Jones said. “And they are willing to give up their partisanship for the overall good of the nation and vote for the candidate that stands for the constitution and for what’s right.”