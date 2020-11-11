390th Memorial Museum celebrates veterans

TUCSON (KVOA) - On a day all about the men and women who served our country, Tucson's 390th Memorial Museum found a special way to honor our veterans.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, staff set up a tent and gave out free slushies from Eegee's and had children fill out some heartfelt cards thanking veterans that will be delivered to the local VA hospital.

The 390th Memorial Museum in Tucson held a special event honoring veterans today. Here's a look at the B-17 The Flying Fortress on display, I saw some WWII veterans having a moment of remembrance next to it. @KVOA pic.twitter.com/XyAVXaLNHM — Chorus Nylander KVOA (@CNylanderKVOA) November 12, 2020

Right next to the tent sat World War II veteran, Edward Seastrand, watching the sweet gesture with a smile. He said he comes from a family full of veterans and is always touched by the outpouring of support shown on Veteran's Day.

"It's kind of an honor you know. It's an honor we served our country, it's great, I'd go back again if I could if those son of a guns don't straighten up. I'm ready to go back," Seastrand said.

It was a great event for the kids, as mother of two Sarah Avelenda described to News 4 Tucson. She said it was an educational opportunity for her seven and nine year old sons and a compassionate moment for them to write the cards to veterans.

"Over here it's really great they are handing out free Eegee's and having the kids fill out post cards, they are going to go down and deliver to veterans at the VA hospital. So that's pretty neat," Avelenda said.

The 390th Memorial Museum showcases the history of the 390th Bomb Group of WWII. It features a "B-17 The Flying Fortress" an iconic aircraft credited for helping win the war.

The 390th Memorial Museum is on the same property as the Pima Air and Space Museum and shares the same parking lot but is separately funded and operated.

It hosts Veteran's Day events each year. It saw 1,000 guests in 2019 but with the Covid19 pandemic was only expecting around 200 guests.