Southern Arizonans weigh-in on possible President-Elect Biden

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - People across the nation are reacting to the news of President-Elect Joe Biden. Across Southern Arizona, there has been a mix of responses on this news. Some told News 4 Tucson, they are excited and expected this. While others say it is not over yet.

NBC News and The Associated Press made the call saying Joe Biden came out on top securing the presidential seat. Following the news, honking and cheering flooded the Tucson streets. Some people were very happy.

"It's good to see that it's going blue here," Dan Knight said. "We were finally blue and getting rid of what's going on in our country. The hatred."

But Interstate 10, just two hours north of Tucson, a different reaction played out. Rallied sparked outside of the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, denouncing the news.



"I think we believe in elections and people winning them, and I think we believe in them winning fairly," Sarah Jane said. "And that is not what is happening today."

Some people said this is hard to believe. A bit closer to home at Sammy's Mexican Grill in Oracle, Owner Jorge Rivas said this projected win for Joe Biden, may have a big impact on his small business.



"I'm hoping for the best but things are not going to get any better from this point on," Rivas said.

Others took to social media saying not much will happen during the Biden administration. The senate is still Republican lead with could turn down Biden's highly talked about tax plan.