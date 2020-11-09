Immigration policy changes to come in 2021?

TUCSON (KVOA) - President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have released part of their transition plan.

Until the change, thousands of those applying for DACA protections are at a standstill.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or DACA grants protection to those brought to the United States as children.

With an estimated 650,000 DACA recipients in the U.S., any change could have a significant impact.

Last July, the Trump administration halted any new applicants from applying.

Leaving many like Laura Hernandez in limbo.

"I've been struggling with trying to find something to do with my life," Hernandez said. "I really just stay at home to babysit and I want to be out there I want to help out with my family financially."

Her parents brought her to the U.S. when she was just 1-year-old. She's now 19 and like most young people her age, she wants to plan a future.

"I can't apply to jobs, I can't drive without having the fear of being stopped, I just don't want to do something selfish and get me and my family in trouble," Hernandez said.

Immigration Attorney Mo Goldman said several of his clients are pinning their hope on President-elect Biden. They're hoping that Biden's administration will reverse course on many of President Trump's immigration policies.

"We're not quite sure how it's going to look, whether it's going to be reinstating DACA in its entirety or there will be some other variation," Goldman said.

Meanwhile, Hernandez says she's hopeful for what's to come.

"I hope to go to college find a job hopefully study to be a fashion designer hopefully and have the American dream," Hernandez said.