COVID-19 making people rethink how they celebrate the holidays

With a spike in coronavirus cases, worldwide families are rethinking their holiday plans.

As we have already seen here in Tucson, many events that are a big part of the holidays have already been canceled. The pandemic is now making people come up with new ways to make the best of what is supposed to be the season of cheer but instead remains the season of COVID-19.

One annual staple can you can count on is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Susan Tercero, Executive Producer for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, said that while they may not be the usual thousands lining the parade route you will still be able to see it.

"You will be seeing something live happening on Thanksgiving Day," said Tercero, "it's going to be shortened and it's going to be something that's only for the viewers at home."

The scaled-down parade will feature new balloons and floats, including one celebrating the star of the day.

Rocell Viniard, with Brookfield Properties, that owns and manages the Tucson Mall, said the company has worked for months to ensure visiting santa will be safe.

"We put a natural barrier in front of him (Santa) to keep them six feet away", said Viiard, "But then yet create a fantastic photo to capture that memory for the families

For parents who are not comfortable venturing out, virtual visits with the big guy are available at jinglering.com

As far as ringing the new year, Tim Tompkins, President of the Times Alliance, said you can still expect to see the famed ball to drop to welcome 2021

"We did make a decision that no matter what the New Year's Eve ball would drop", said Tompkins.

Though Times Square will be closed to the public, organizers thought it was important to continue the ritual that happens on New Year's Eve.

"We all are really one going to want to say goodbye to 2020 and hello to 2021" said Tompkins, "It's been a very tough year.

The Winterhaven Festival Of Lights, a part of the holidays in Tucson for over 70 years, was canceled last week. Part of a long list of events that have been shut down or dramatically altered this holiday season.