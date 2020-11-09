53 recommendations given to TPD on use of force policies

TUCSON (KVOA) - New use of force policies are being put into effect for law enforcement after the Tucson sentinel event review board looked at two in-custody deaths that happened year.

The board, made up of internal and external groups, looked at the cases of Damien Alvarado and Carlos Adrian Ingram Lopez earlier this year and recommended ways to prevent these situations, moving forward.

When reviewing the incidents the report took into account every interaction, from the 9-1-1 call, to Tucson fire involvement and Tucson police, in an effort to identify how each step of the process can be improved.

"So that we can make changes to our policies, so that we can make changes to our training, our equipment so that we can do everything in our power to prevent incidents like this from happening in our future," said Eric Kazmierczak, Assistant Chief Tucson Police Department.

53 reforms were recommended including no longer using spit-socks and adding more restraint usage training, something the mother of Carlos Adrian Ingram Lopez wishes had already happened.

"It makes me very sad, my son's life mattered, and he could have been here with us if, if the proper training was done," said Iris Lagarraza, Ingram Lopez' mother.

The review board is made up of community members, Tucson police, fire and other outside experts in police investigations all in an effort to improve how these situations are handled.

"When we have in-custody fatalities it's really important that the police, in a very transparent and open way, meet with the community and meet with the families and talk about why and how they came about," said Steve Kozachik, Tucson city councilman.

Tucson police currently have crisis intervention team training twice a year for officers to voluntarily take part in, something councilman Kozachik and Lagarraza thinks should be made mandatory.

"There's more and more cases of people with mental crisis and it just could be something that triggers that mental crisis that minute and officers need to be able to identify it," said Lagarazza.

To view the full sentinel event review board report click here.