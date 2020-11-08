As votes continue to be counted, Arizona races still undecided

TUCSON (KVOA) - Maricopa County released 7,000 ballots Sunday that favored Joe Biden slightly, increasing his lead in Arizona by just over 700 votes.

There was some hope that this ballot dump might give a clear victor for the state of Arizona in the presidential race however, as with many local races in Pima county, the numbers are still to close to call.

The latest numbers put Biden ahead by nearly 17,000 votes, it's a lead that has shrunk significantly since election night with both sides expecting this to go down to the wire.

"We knew that regardless of which way it went that it would be close, and we are seeing that now," said Alison Jones, the Pima County Democratic Party Chair.

"I didn't think there would be a winner chosen here until Friday after the election and here it is Sunday and we still don't have an answer," said David Eppihimer, Chair for Pima County GOP.

In Pima County, the sheriff's race has narrowed to a nearly 5,400 vote lead for Democratic challenger Chris Nanos. There are 18,000 provisional ballots left to be counted in which Republican Incumbent Mark Napier will need about 65 percent of the remaining votes to be re-elected.

"I'm disappointed at this point, that Mark Napier hasn't overtaken Chris Nanos," said Eppihimer.

Board of supervisor district one is a race separated by less than 2,000 votes with Democrat Rex Scott currently leading Republican Steve Spain, with the provisional ballots that are remaining, this one could go either way.

"There's still some room in order to pull those off," said Eppihimer.

With a reported 53,000-thousand ballots left to be counted statewide Arizona's electoral votes are still up in the air, but Jones says she's confident the state will turn blue for the first time in 24 years.

"It is looking more and more like Biden can hold enough of a lead to pull this off, but I am perfectly happy to wait until all the votes are in," said Jones.

Final results are expected to be finished no later than Tuesday.