Ariz. (KVOA) - The latest poll results show Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 29,861 votes in Arizona.

The race is still too close to call.

According to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs there are still around 173,000 votes left to be counted.

These ballots include 92,000 from Maricopa County and 47,000 of which are provisional ballots.

More results are set to roll out on Saturday at 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.