AZ-TopRaces-Glance-Sum

President

1,425 of 1,489 precincts - 96 percent

x-Joe Biden, Dem 1,604,067 - 50 percent

Donald Trump, GOP (i) 1,574,206 - 49 percent

Jo Jorgensen, Lib 47,632 - 1 percent

U.S. Senate Unexpired Term Class III

1,417 of 1,489 precincts - 95 percent

x-Mark Kelly, Dem 1,645,063 - 51 percent

Martha McSally, GOP (i) 1,552,686 - 49 percent

U.S. House District 1 East, Flagstaff, Rezes

257 of 279 precincts - 92 percent

Tom O'Halleran, Dem (i) 174,562 - 52 percent

Tiffany Shedd, GOP 162,995 - 48 percent

U.S. House District 2 SE, Tuscon, Cochise Co.

195 of 195 precincts - 100 percent

x-Ann Kirkpatrick, Dem (i) 202,875 - 56 percent

Brandon Martin, GOP 160,490 - 44 percent

U.S. House District 6 Northwest Phoenix

142 of 157 precincts - 90 percent

David Schweikert, GOP (i) 208,500 - 52 percent

Hiral Tipirneni, Dem 193,248 - 48 percent

Corporation Commissioner 4 year term

584 of 1,489 precincts - 39 percent

Anna Tovar, Dem 1,395,741 - 18 percent

Lea Marquez Peterson, GOP 1,381,972 - 17 percent

Jim O'Connor, GOP 1,365,814 - 17 percent

Eric Sloan, GOP 1,315,088 - 17 percent

Bill Mundell, Dem 1,251,708 - 16 percent

Shea Stanfield, Dem 1,220,696 - 15 percent

3 to be elected.

AP Elections 11-06-2020 19:20

