AZ-TopRaces-Glance-Sum

President
1,425 of 1,489 precincts - 96 percent
x-Joe Biden, Dem 1,604,067 - 50 percent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 1,574,206 - 49 percent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 47,632 - 1 percent
U.S. Senate Unexpired Term Class III
1,417 of 1,489 precincts - 95 percent
x-Mark Kelly, Dem 1,645,063 - 51 percent
Martha McSally, GOP (i) 1,552,686 - 49 percent
U.S. House District 1 East, Flagstaff, Rezes
257 of 279 precincts - 92 percent
Tom O'Halleran, Dem (i) 174,562 - 52 percent
Tiffany Shedd, GOP 162,995 - 48 percent
U.S. House District 2 SE, Tuscon, Cochise Co.
195 of 195 precincts - 100 percent
x-Ann Kirkpatrick, Dem (i) 202,875 - 56 percent
Brandon Martin, GOP 160,490 - 44 percent
U.S. House District 6 Northwest Phoenix
142 of 157 precincts - 90 percent
David Schweikert, GOP (i) 208,500 - 52 percent
Hiral Tipirneni, Dem 193,248 - 48 percent
Corporation Commissioner 4 year term
584 of 1,489 precincts - 39 percent
Anna Tovar, Dem 1,395,741 - 18 percent
Lea Marquez Peterson, GOP 1,381,972 - 17 percent
Jim O'Connor, GOP 1,365,814 - 17 percent
Eric Sloan, GOP 1,315,088 - 17 percent
Bill Mundell, Dem 1,251,708 - 16 percent
Shea Stanfield, Dem 1,220,696 - 15 percent
3 to be elected.
