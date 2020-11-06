Arizona Secretary of State decries false, misleading statements from president, others about vote count

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Elections Department counted more than 7,300 ballots on Friday, day four of the vote count across Arizona.

Pima County Elections Director Brad Nelson said his team has just a few hundred early ballots left to count.

In a news release, the Pima County Recorder's Office said it still has to verify the signatures on 18,300 provisional ballots.

News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink spoke with Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs Friday afternoon.

Hobbs said election officials across our state are doing a superb job making sure every vote is valid and counted.

Hobbs believes election officials are right on schedule. Going into the weekend, there are a little more than 170,000 ballots to count statewide.

"Everything right now is exactly where we thought it would be," Hobbs said. "We're where we thought we would be with counting at this point. We've said from the beginning this is going to take time. We have to make sure that every vote is valid and that it's counted. And we're actually ahead in counting than where we were two years ago."

Hobbs dismissed the unsubstantiated claims from President Trump and others who have suggested there are illegal votes that have been tallied in some states.

Hobbs argues this misinformation undermines our democratic institutions.

"Elected leaders at every level," Hobbs said, "whether it's state legislators that we have doing this or congressman that we have in Arizona doing this or the President of the United States calling out massive amounts of voter fraud and irregularities that they have absolutely zero proof of, none. There is no evidence and I can assure you there has been no irregularities here in the process in the state of Arizona."

In Maricopa County there are about 91,000 votes still out.The Pima County Recorder's Office will run two shifts this weekend to verify the remaining provisional ballots.

It hopes to have the first batch of ballots in the hands of the elections department on Monday.

Nelson said he expects the counting to resume Tuesday afternoon.