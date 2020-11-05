Trump campaign signals potential legal fight in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - In the battle for Arizona’s precious 11 electoral votes, former Vice President Joe Biden’s lead according to NBC News is 46,667 votes over President Donald Trump Thursday night.

An advisor with the Trump campaign told News 4 Tucson they feel confident the president can gain enough ground here to overtake Biden.

The campaign also exploring the possibility of going to court.

“We think the president is going to prevail here in Arizona,” Trump campaign senior official David Bossie said. “We will look at every avenue at our disposal through litigation if there are any irregularities that harm the president’s vote count and we’re going to be very aggressive in our posture.”

In response the Biden campaign sent our newsroom this statement:

“As more votes get counted, it’s becoming even more clear than last night: Joe Biden has flipped Arizona and the Presidency. The Trump campaign's increasingly desperate legal measures won't stop Arizonans from having their voices heard in this election."

In order for there to be an automatic recount of the presidential race here in Arizona, Trump would have to nearly pull even with Biden because state law says there would have to be fewer than a 200-vote difference statewide.

“It has to be within 1/10th of one percent and if it is then nobody has to ask for a recount, it is done statutorily, automatically by law,” Pima County Elections Director Brad Nelson said. “That’s how we did the Barber-McSally recount some years ago.”

However, a candidate or a campaign can not just request a recount or contest the election.

“But, that contest has to be very specific,” Nelson said. “One cannot just say I don’t like the results. You have to make an argument saying that the election contest should be in question because of the following discrepancies in the count or because of an election official not performing their duty or something of that nature.”

Former GOP Sen. Jeff Flake who endorsed Joe Biden tweeted this message to his party Thursday.