Donation gives loved ones the opportunity to embrace each other again

TUCSON (KVOA) - 2020 hasn't been an easy year to say the least, and a hug can help during these tough times.

During the pandemic, hugs and visitations were off-limits for months in a lot of assisted living facilities, but thanks to a special donation from Navi Health is helping people at Handmaker Jewish Services for the Aging embrace their loved ones in a safe way.

