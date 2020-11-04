Stolen ballots retrieved by Arizona Attorney General’s Office and Glendale Police

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KVOA) - On Tuesday, the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) reported that it and the Glendale Police Department (Glendale PD) worked together to deliver more than a dozen stolen ballots back to Glendale residents last weekend.



According to a news release by the AGO, on Friday afternoon, a worker found a stack of unopened mail-in ballots hidden under a rock located off 99th and Glendale avenues.

The worker contacted the Glendale Police Department. Officers then found 18 ballots.

According to investigators, the ballots were stolen from individual mailboxes in a neighborhood just south of 107th and Northern avenues in between Vista Avenue and Kaler Drive in Gelndale.

According to the AGO, the envelopes were still sealed.



On Saturday, AGO agents and Glendale PD hand-delivered the ballots back to the registered voters.

"It is possible there are additional victims. The motive for stealing the ballots is presently unknown," the AGO said. "At this time, the investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made."



Anyone with information regarding this specific incident in Glendale is encouraged to submit tips to the Attorney General’s Election Integrity Unit online or by emailing EIU@azag.gov.



Arizona voters are encouraged to check the status of their ballots on the Secretary of State’s website.

