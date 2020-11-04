Race for the White House still too close to call

TUCSON (KVOA) - The presidential race is not yet called as the fight to 270 electoral votes goes on Wednesday night.

The vote count in five states still are still outstanding.

Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia will decide who wins the White House when every vote is counted.

At the moment, former Vice President Joe Biden has a lead in the electoral college with 253 to President Donald Trump’s 214.

News 4 Tucson checked in with our political analysts, Democrat Tom Volgy and Republican Mike Hellon to get their take on the state of the race.

“Everything has to break exactly right for Trump for him to be able to pull this off,” Hellon, the former head of the Arizona Republican Party said. “I don’t see it happening but you know I didn’t see it happening four years ago either.”

“Would I bet the mortgage of my house on Joe Biden winning this, at this moment in time, Wednesday afternoon, yes,” Volgy, a UA political science professor said. “If you ask me tomorrow, I may have a different answer for you.”

As we wait for every vote to be counted in every state both political veterans say this uncertainty right now only crystallizes just how split our country has become.

“There is no blue landslide,” Hellon said. The left-wing of the Democratic Party did not steamroll this election. We’re a heavily divided country over issues that are deeply felt by people on both sides.

“Despite the enormous number of insanities that have occurred in the last four years, we remain just as divided as we were four years ago,” Volgy said. “It’s going to be very hard to heal wounds and that’s got to be the next president’s priority. We simply cannot exist as a nation divided in half. No country can.”