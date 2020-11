TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County Sheriff's Department reported Seniyah Tolbert has been located and returned home safely.

Tolbert was last seen on Wednesday night at about 8 p.m. near the 7500 block of North Mona Lisa Road before she went missing.

The 9-year-old was last seen wearing a white shirt, jean shorts and pink pineapple flip flops.

She is five feet three inches tall, has brown eyes and black hair that was braided.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.