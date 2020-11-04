Nogales Police Department investigating homicide, one suspect in custody

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Nogales Police Department is investigating an apparent homicide.

According to officials, the incident took place in the 400 block of West Anza Drive in Nogales.

The victim appears to be woman in her early 20's but not yet identified, said officials.

NPD officials said a suspect has been detained and there is no longer a threat to the community.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.