Marana school placed on lockdown after man escapes DPS custody

TUCSON (KVOA) – Marana Middle School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a man in custody escaped.

According to Marana Police Department, the state’s Department of Public Safety was transporting the man when he had a medical emergency.

The man reportedly escaped and climbed the roof of a nearby building.

Authorities are currently waiting for the man come down the roof.

No danger to the public is reported at this time. The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Details are limited at this time.

