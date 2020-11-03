Marana school placed on lockdown after man escapes DPS custody

Marana school placed on lockdown after man escapes DPS custodyNew
TUCSON (KVOA) – Marana Middle School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a man in custody escaped.
According to Marana Police Department, the state’s Department of Public Safety was transporting the man when he had a medical emergency.
The man reportedly escaped and climbed the roof of a nearby building.
Authorities are currently waiting for the man come down the roof.
No danger to the public is reported at this time. The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.
Details are limited at this time.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.