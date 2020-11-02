Why Arizona’s Electoral College votes are so coveted by candidates

A presidential candidate can lose the popular vote and still win the election. That is exactly what happened in 2016, putting Donald Trump in the White House. And this time out, battleground state Arizona, has become an important state in the race for president.

The Electoral College was designed to give every state in the union an equal say in the election of our nation's leader and in the race for president Arizona is one of the top states needed to win. Every election is a numbers game with polling, spending and ultimately votes. But as we saw in 2016, The Electoral College is what really matters.

During the last election then presidential nominee Donald Trump flipped three rust belt states that hadn't voted red since the 1980's, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. All three of those states were decided by less than one percentage point.

This time both campaigns have been zeroing in on six battleground states, including Arizona and keeping an eye on a handful of others. While Arizona only carries 11 electoral votes it's worth gaining if one candidate were to lose those major rust belt states.

Just look at the margin of victory from 2016. Had Hillary Clinton taken the rust belt and it's 46 electoral votes, she would be our president. If Joe Biden can correct that course he could be on his way to the Oval Office.

But where it could get very interesting is if President Trump carries the rust belt and North Carolina but loses Arizona and also fForida, a traditional swing state.

Those two states combine for 40 electoral votes, pushing a margin of victory to just six electoral votes.That could blow up in either candidates face if they lose other states with close margins like Nevada, New Hampshire or iowa.

That's why 85 percent of TV ad spending in this election is being spent in Arizona and those other five battleground states.

So bottom line, looking at how the Electoral College plays out, Arizona's 11 votes could make the difference this time around. Which explains why the candidates and others who are part of the campaigns, have made so many visits to the states and why we have been bombarded with so many campaign ads.