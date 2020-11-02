TUSD student expresses concerns over reopening schools

TUCSON (KVOA) - As many schools begin to transition to hybrid learning, students are speaking out against the decision.

Rincon High School sophomore Marlisa Gallardo sent a letter to TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo expressing her concerns about returning to hybrid learning on Nov. 12.

The letter reads in part, "My main concern is for teachers. The fact is, when discussing about sending students back to school there should have also been a discussion about teachers."

"I'm asking the school board and Dr. Trujillo to just take into consideration that when we make big decisions like this that our teachers need to know and they need to have a voice because at the end of the day we're all going to suffer if we don't have the teachers," said Gallardo.

So far, Gallardo has not received a response back from Trujillo.

We reached out to TUSD for comment but were told Trujillo would be communicating with the student directly.

Gallardo invited him to participate in a Zoom meeting to further discuss what measures should be taken in reopening schools and possibly encourage him to rethink the decision.