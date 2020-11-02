Pima county elections office has a safety plan for election day

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Thousands of people have already cast their vote-by-mail or at early voting sites. Some Southern Arizonans are wondering what Pima County is doing to keep people safe as they head out to the polls.

The first thing you see at any polling spot are yellow signs that read 75-feet limit. According to the Elections Department, you can be within those 75 feet signs only if you are voting. F. Ann Rodriguez, the Pima County Recorder, said the barriers are intended to stop voter intimidation

"Some people are claiming they get intimidated, others feel intimated by people who are raving and waving signs and yelling," Rodriguez said.

For the past few weeks, Pima County Sheriff's Deputies have been stationed at every polling spot in Pima County. Come election day, all law enforcement will be pulled out of polling sites.

Randy Miller, an early voter in Pima County said he felt safe casting his vote. He said he thinks law enforcement should still be present in the building on election day.

"The police keep you safe," Miller said. "A lot of people that could do harm and damage and intimidate. I don't see why you would want them gone."

This is not new to Pima County. Officers are never at polling locations on election day.