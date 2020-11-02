New projection ads encourage Arizona college students to vote

Tucson (KVOA) - The Democratic National Committee announced a new projection ad campaign in 12 college towns including two in Arizona.

The ad campaign encourages college students to make a plan to vote and direct viewers to IWillVote.com.

The projections will be in high-traffic areas through Election day at Arizona State University and the University of Arizona.

The billboard is part of DNC’s out-of-home advertising which includes aerial banners, mobile billboards and gas station TV ads to help Democrats target specific communities of the voters effectively.

“The next generation are going to be ones that clean up Trump’s mess, they know we can’t afford four more years of Trump and we’re making sure they have all the information they need to make their plan to vote,” said DNC Chair Tom Perez.

For more information of Democrats voter participation head to IWillVote.com

Editor's Note: This article was written by News 4 Tucson intern Ericka Rios.