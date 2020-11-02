Election Day is Tuesday. Haven’t cast your ballot? Here’s what you need to know in southern Ariz.

TUCSON (KVOA) – There's really only one way to say this... Get. That. Vote. In.

After News 4 Tucson spoke with Brad Nelson of the Pima County Elections Department, he cannot even believe how many have already cast their ballots. But, Nelson also said it is popular for some to make their decisions last minute, as many try to watch each debate and conduct their research to the fullest.

If you still have that ballot that was mailed to you, Tuesday at 7 p.m. is the hard deadline for you to make your voice heard.

"Do not drop it into the postal service today. They do a great job but it's not going to get to us on time," said Nelson.

"Drop it off at any one of the recorder's drop-off locations," he said.

On Election Day, early ballots can be dropped off at any polling place... even if you are not registered to vote at that location in-person.

But, if you are not a registered early voter and are planning on voting in-person Tuesday, be sure to double-check your designated polling location as it could have changed.

Click HERE to find ballot drop-off locations for Cochise County.

Ballot drop-off locations for Santa Cruz County:

Santa Cruz County Complex: 2150 N. Congress Dr., Nogales, AZ

Nogales Public Library: 518 N. Grand Ave., Nogales, AZ

Patagonia Town Hall: 310 McKeown Ave., Nogales, AZ

Sonoita Public Library: County Complex Building, 3147 Hwy-83, Sonoita, AZ

Tubac Community Center: 50 Bridge Rd, Tubac, AZ

Rio Rico Public Library: 275 Rio Rico Dr., Rio Rico, AZ

Location Available for Early Ballot Drop Off Box (subject to change): October 12, 2020