Decision 2020: The Final Hours

TUCSON (KVOA) - As the candidates spend the final day of Decision 2020 in other battleground states, their teams and surrogates are on the ground in Arizona, making their final get-out-the-vote push.

“For us, turnout is high and that’s an encouraging sign,” Biden For Arizona Communications Director Geoff Burgan said. “Lots of work still to do though on our side. It’s all about making sure folks return that ballot by 7 p.m. tomorrow night or if they’d like to go in person to vote as well.”

“You can mobilize a lot of volunteers to do texting,” Pima County Chair David Eppihimer said. “We’re robocalling, nobody likes them but they’re effective in getting last-minute messaging out.”

Both Burgan and Eppihimer would likely agree on very little politically, but they do share the perspective that this is the most consequential election of our lifetimes.

“This is the election of our lifetime,” Eppihimer said. “The running joke is every four years it’s the election of our lifetime but this time it is. The choice has never been clearer at the top of the tickets.”

“This is the most important election of our lifetime and Joe Biden’s out here making to restore the soul of the nation, that we protect health care access,” Burgan said. “We’re bringing people together that they may not agree on everything, but it’s about making sure the country has the kind of leadership that it needs, Donald Trump has failed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic for the entirety of this year.”

The final NBC News/Marist poll out Monday afternoon of more than 700 likely Arizona voters shows President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in a dead heat here in Arizona.

Nearly 2.5 million Arizonans have already cast a ballot including more than 400,000 voters in Pima County.

In a pivotal senate race that’s garnered attention for more than a year, incumbent Republican Martha McSally, trailing in the final polls, made 11 stops across Arizona Sunday and Monday in a late push to get out the vote.

Democratic challenger Mark Kelly made two stops in Tucson Monday to greet volunteers and supporters.

The polls open 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.