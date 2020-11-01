Two dead after shooting on the Southside

TUCSON (KVOA) - A deadly shooting on Tucson's Southside left two dead and two with serious injuries.

Tucson police responded just before 6A.M. this morning to the 2500 block of E. Aerospace Parkway.

Officers made their way into the desert where they found 4 people with gunshot wounds. All of them were transported to the hospital.

TPD told News 4 Tucson that the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information on this case -- TPD says you should call 88-crime and you can remain anonymous.