Nogales Police make arrests after man displays handgun at Trump supporters

NOGALES (KVOA) - Nogales Police arrested four people on Saturday after responding to a call off Mariposa Road.

Police say they received a call citing a group in the area were not wearing masks. Upon arrival police determined the group was President Trump supporters.

An additional person told police that a man had displayed a handgun towards the group of supporters.

Officers ended up locating the man involved in a parking lot who was with another man and two women.

After speaking with witnesses they attempted to detain the males and they say two women intervened and attempted to prevent the officers from detaining the males.

All four people were arrested. They've been identified as 22-year-old Stephanie Andrade, 23-year-old Ricardo Rivera and two minors whose names are not discolsed.

There charges include aggravated assault on a Peace Officer and Criminal Damage.